Heartfelt Hits & Fearless Storytelling: Country’s Strength on the Charts

Luke Combs’ “Days Like These” (SMN/Columbia) extends his streak of heartfelt country anthems, resonating with fans nationwide. His ability to pair relatable storytelling with stadium-ready choruses continues to define modern country’s mainstream appeal. Dustin Lynch’s “Easy To Love” (Broken Bow) adds breezy, radio-friendly charm, a reminder of how lighthearted tracks can balance the format’s heavier themes. Greylan James’ “Water At A Wedding” (Nashville Harbor) delivers vivid storytelling, painting cinematic scenes that showcase the enduring power of narrative-driven songwriting. Together, these tracks highlight the strength of both traditional and modern country sounds climbing the charts.

Carly Pearce’s “Dream Come True” (Big Machine) highlights soaring vocals and emotional depth, cementing her reputation as one of the genre’s most expressive voices. Shinedown’s “Searchlight” (Atlantic) injects a rock edge into the format, demonstrating how AC40 and country audiences alike are embracing diverse influences. Alexandra Kay’s “Straight For The Heart” (Wheelhouse) blends sincerity with powerful delivery, further proving that authenticity remains the cornerstone of country’s appeal.

Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” (SMN/Columbia) continues her rise with relatable lyrics and warm delivery, positioning her as one of the most promising new voices in Nashville. Nate Smith & Tyler Hubbard’s “After Midnight” (SMN/RCA) pairs two strong voices in a dynamic collaboration, while Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” (MCA Nashville) adds upbeat energy that feels tailor-made for radio. Ashley Cooke’s “the hell you are” (Back Blocks/Big Loud) delivers bold confidence, Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” (Core/UMC/Mercury Nash) blends vulnerability with modern production, and Kelsey Hart’s “Fireworks” (Curb) adds celebratory spark. Each track demonstrates how emerging voices are shaping the future of country radio with fresh perspectives and fearless storytelling.

Lee Brice’s “Killed The Man” (Curb) showcases his trademark emotional depth, reminding listeners why he remains a staple of the format. Morgan Wallen’s “20 Cigarettes” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) adds gritty realism, continuing his streak of raw, unfiltered narratives that resonate with fans. Old Dominion’s “Making Good Time” (SMN/Columbia) brings polished harmonies and upbeat charm, reinforcing their reputation as one of country’s most consistent hitmakers. Tiffany Haseker’s “The Sun Is Shining” (Radiant Dragonfly Music) radiates positivity, Rob Georg’s “Last Call” (Coast) adds grit and authenticity, and James Younger’s “It’s Christmas” (James Williams Music) brings seasonal warmth. These independent voices prove heartfelt songwriting and originality can break through alongside major-label acts, enriching the format with diversity.

Tommy Rice & Michael Lusk’s “The Love Of My Life” (Tommy Rice Music) offers timeless romance, a ballad that feels both classic and contemporary. Buck McCoy’s “Paris Texas Man” (Weir Brothers/Virgin Music Group)—featured in Netflix’s The Wrong Paris—marks a breakout year, showing how multimedia exposure can propel artists into new territory. These successes highlight how diverse platforms and storytelling are helping artists carve their place in country radio. And closing out 2025, Corey Kent teams with Kent Wetzel for “Rocky Mountain Low” (SMN Combustion RCA), a smash single with all the makings of a true #1. With country radio responding enthusiastically in the final weeks of the year, it’s a fitting reminder of the genre’s strength and resilience.