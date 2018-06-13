Hear What’s Up On WRVW/Nashville’s ‘River On The Rooftop?’

Bebe Rexha On The Roof

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE held its first “River on the Rooftop” free concert featuring BAZZI, MAX, and BEBE REXHA at JASON ALDEAN’S KITCHEN + ROOFTOP BAR. Check out the highlights here.

“Our first RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP of 2018 was a HUGE success!” PD JONATHAN SHUFORD said. “BEBE REXHA, BAZZI and MAX brought down the house and created some really special moments for our listeners in Nashville. It’s such a privilege to be able to bring our audience this close to their favorite artists.”

The next RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP event is JUNE 25th featuring free performances from ALESSIA CARA, MADISON BEER and THE VAMPS.