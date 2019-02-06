Hear Dustin Lynch’s Writing Hand on Backstreet Boys’ New Album

Dustin Lynch is a nimble songwriter, and his latest feat in that arena lies in putting his stamp as a co-writer on a song for the legendary boy band Backstreet Boys’ new album, DNA.

Lynch wrote “Just Like You Like It” with with Ross Copperman and Josh Kear. It’s not a huge stretch for the Backstreet Boys to knock on Nashville’s door for this project, as the group has established some country crossover cred in recent years. They netted their first No. 1 country single in 2017 with the Florida Georgia Line collaboration “God, Your Mama and Me,” as well as joined the country duo out on the road for their Smooth Tour and on the air for a CMT’s Crossroads collaboration.

Fans can hear the Lynch co-write above, but DNA is already a smash hit. The album recently debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, putting the Backstreet Boys at the top of that chart for the first time in nearly two decades.

Lynch, who explains his songwriting prowess as a compulsion (“I love to write and I need to. My muscle needs to create and write”), recently celebrated his first No. 1 as a songwriter last month, for the single “Good Girl.” He says the achievement is “very, very special. As a songwriter, getting a No. 1 is life-changing.”