Headliners Announced for 2027 Stagecoach Festival: Garth Brooks, Riley Green, and Zach Top

Garth Brooks, Riley Green, and Zach Top will headline the 2027 Stagecoach country music festival, set to return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 23-25. The festival’s lineup, unveiled, also features a diverse array of performers from country, rock, pop, and hip-hop, including Willie Nelson & Family, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Journey, Pitbull, Carín León, Matchbox Twenty, Melissa Etheridge, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and The Fray.

Brooks is returning to Stagecoach following his previous performances at the festival, while Green will take the stage again after his 2026 set was interrupted by a wind-related evacuation. Zach Top, who appeared at Stagecoach in 2024, will be making his debut as a headliner. Together, these three artists represent different generations of country music, showcasing Brooks’ extensive catalog of hits, Green’s contemporary traditional-country style, and Top’s modern interpretation of classic country.

The festival will also feature a notable reunion performance by Florida Georgia Line, who will deliver a special late-night set on the Mustang Stage presented by Boot Barn. This appearance marks the duo’s first officially announced performance together since Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hinted at their reunion in 2026. Sean Paul and Flo Rida are also scheduled to appear in the late-night lineup.

Additional performers included in the 2027 lineup are David Lee Roth, Gretchen Wilson, Cody Jinks, Jo Dee Messina, Ingrid Andress, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Dasha, Cameron Whitcomb, and Stephen Wilson Jr., among many others. Diplo’s HonkyTonk and Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will also be making a return.

Amazon Music will continue to provide livestream coverage for attendees unable to be there in person. Three-day passes go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. PT, with general-admission passes starting at $599 following early discounts. Head HERE for ticket information.