“He Stopped Loving Her Today” Cover by Jillian Lee Antinora Sees Through A Story That Leaves A Cut

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” a 1980 masterpiece by George Jones, unremittingly adheres to the generalization that country music is mostly sad. The song, composed by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, has won Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and CMA awards. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is indeed no ordinary song.

Jillian is a folk singer-songwriter based in Fort Collins, CO. Music has been a major part of her life since her teenage years. She studied ballet and was classically trained in voice as a lyric soprano beginning at age 15 at American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City, and a member of Actor’s Equity Association. Jillian has performed professionally in musical theatre and on cruise ships for 6 years before getting married in San Diego in 2002.

In 2008, she returned to Fort Collins, CO, where she now lives with her husband and their six children. Jillian and her husband, TJ, own 3 Subway restaurants, and she runs her own real estate agency.

Jillian released her first album, “Make My Day” in June of 2021, a Christmas EP “Joys of Christmas” in November 2021, and her second album, “Wash Over Me” was released August 2022.