Haywood Gregory “I Ain’t Gonna Cry No More” now available to Top40 radio

Haywood Gregory, a native of Savannah GA., began singing in churches and public schools at the age of seven, and it had been merely a few years before he became a professional singer at the age of fourteen. Some of his many accolades include having performed with Morgan Freeman, The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Soul Stirrers (1988) in the Broadway hit play “GOSPEL AT COLONUS” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, touring throughout the United States and Europe performing at various festivals such as the Newport Jazz Festival (RI), the 36th Montreux Jazz Festival (Switzerland), and the 20th Savannah Jazz Festival (GA)., and numerous appearances on the Joe Franklin Show. Haywood made his big screen movie debut, singing in the hit movie “THE KING OF NEW YORK” starring Christopher Walken. Haywood has recorded on numerous albums, some include the 1997 “LAST CONCERT CD” with Eddie Harris and Bernard Purdie in Cologne Germany, the Killer Joe CD, “SCENE OF THE CRIME”, distributed by BMG Music, and HAYWOOD and JEANNIE GREGORY “SWINGING WITH THE ROMERO BROTHERS”. Haywood has shared center stage with such notables as Bruce Springsteen, Carl Perkins, Dion, Bruce Willis, Freddie Jackson, Tony Bennett, Liza Minnelli, Lionel Hampton, Bobby Watson, Buddy Guy, The Oak Ridge Boys, Otis Blackwell, Ronnie Dove, Issac Hayes, George Coleman, BB King, The Drifters, The Marvelettes, The Blues Jumpers, and many more great stars.

Haywood other accolades includes his performances on various television show and series:

“Vise Grip On My Heart” televised on Baby Story, Chicago PD, Houston Beauty, Party Planner with David Tutera, Velvet and So You Think You Can Dance

“21st Century Soul Man” televised on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Mr. Hockey, Velvet, Wheeler Dealers and So You Think You Can Dance

“I Need Money” televised on Bizarre Foods America, Introduction to Entrepreneurship, Make Over Story, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Mr. Hockey.

Haywood is a patriot, who has been awarded two resolutions from the New Jersey General Assembly, and the New Jersey State Senate for being a world class musician and family man. In 2007, Haywood was nominated at the 38th Annual GMA Dove Awards as a producer for Traditional Gospel Album and Traditional Recorded Gospel Song of the Year for The Blind Boys of Alabama album entitled “Rare Classics”.

