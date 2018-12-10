Hayes & Y release brilliant new single ‘Blue’

Hayes & Y have returned with a brand new single, ‘Blue’. Described by CLASH magazine as “a moody dancefloor burner with a killer chorus”, it follows recent track ‘Always So Simple, Always So Cold’ which was featured on Spotify’s UK Viral Top 50 chart. Already picking up plays at BBC Introducing and BBC 6 Music, the group adds a little more insight into their latest creation;

“Blue is the first in a series of songs we’ve named after colours. It is about loneliness, insanity and imaginary friends. “Blue” is a song about longing, masquerading as a dance track. The most ambitious work we’ve done so far, challenging ourselves and hopefully, our audience.”

Listen to ‘Blue’ here

With band members that hail from as far afield as Bulgaria and Finland before the group came together and settled in Manchester, Hayes & Y collect their influences to create their very own sound. Their strong chemistry and rich musicality are manifest in their effortlessly sleek, immediate and addictive brand of pop – which has been compared to the likes of Jungle and Nile Rogers – with CLASH going on to comment on their “infectious funky yacht pop, their bleached out sound recalls everyone from Jungle to Kool & The Gang. ‘Blue’ will only serve to increase the hype around the quartet, an irresistible new single from the group.”