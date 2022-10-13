Haus Flore Detail the Struggles of Love and Life with “Notebook”

In the bridge, Luyo sings, “I don’t wanna fall in love if I’m alone, if I can’t breathe, or tell a soul. I just want to write the words where I can find a different place, another life.” Always coming back to the allure of the fantasy world of her notebook she adds, “Just stay with me, eventually this will get old. Maybe we’re keeping the notebook of the lives we can’t let go.” Stirring up raw sentiment, the duo that is Haus Flore work in a clear symbiosis to drive home the heartbreaking yet hopeful perspective of the woman struggling to find a love that will last.

ABOUT HAUS FLORE:

Coming from a cyber future, two kids from Germany and France stand together to make music that mends inequality and brings people together for one purpose: the love of electronic music.