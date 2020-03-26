‘Hats Off To The 80s & 90s – The Music Continues’ Presented By The 615 Hideaway Event

The acoustic live-stream concert “Hats off to the 80’s and 90’s- The Music Continues” presented by the 615 Hideaway took over the internet drawing in over 260,000 country music fans from around the world to enjoy live country music from the comfort of their homes. The special event was hosted by Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander and arranged by country hit maker T. Graham Brown in an effort to keep spirits high, hearts strong and bring optimistic entertainment to those stuck inside during times of social distancing. Brown, joined by fellow artists Bryan White, Wade Hayes, Tim Rushlow, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Tim Atwood and Lulu Roman put on a show that left fans counting down the days until the next live-stream concert.

“It was so much fun getting to be with friends during these tough times,” says Brown. “Music heals the heart and right now, we need a lot of heeling. So, when I started calling all of these guys – they all said yes! Hopefully we helped ease some minds and bring some happiness into some homes. Now, are you ready for us to do it again? You just never know…”

The two hour event aired live via social media platforms as well as WWTW ShortWave Radio, CDX, Do You Remember?, Nashville.com, The Heartland Network, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, Country Road TV, Visit Music City and many more. T. Graham Brown kicked the evening off with his legendary chart topping hits, “Hell or High Water,” “Wish I Could Hurt That Way Again” and “Wine Into Water.” The show continued with light-hearted jokes, hit songs and legendary performances from all the artists.

Please go to Visit Music City on Facebook to watch the full show: facebook.com/nashvillemusiccity/videos/550110802275943/.

To view off Facebook, click here.

To keep up with “Hats off to the 80’s and 90’s” tour announcements visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as “Larry’s Country Diner” and “Country’s Family Reunion.” Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information follow T. Graham Brown’s socials linked below.