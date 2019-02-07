Hard Rock Band The Infection’s Debut Album Time To Heal Cuts Deep

Forming just two years ago, New York City’s The Infection has quickly infiltrated the hard rock scene with their heavy modern grooves and accessible hooks and melodies. Now, after teaming up with renowned Engineer Anthony Rocky Gallo (John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, The Cult), they are releasing their debut single “Consequences” on Friday, February 15 and their full album Time To Heal Friday, March 8.

Featuring veteran musicians Rick Dunn (Vocals), Tommy Guarnieri (Guitar), Santiago Helman (Bass) and Vinnie LaRocca (Drums), The Infection describes their songs as “hard rock with meaning” and according to Dunn, they always strive to connect with their fans on multiple levels.

“We want our fans to relate and feel the life experiences of the band through its lyrics, melody, riffs and grooves,” said Dunn. “You know, in life one is never always angry or always happy. People have ups and downs and we write music that reflects those same emotional swings, giving fans something to grab on to.”

This raw emotion that is conveyed throughout the writing was brought to life in the studio thanks to Gallo’s precise recording style and unique perspective on the project.

“Recording with Rocky was a lot different than we had experienced in other studios previously,” said Dunn. “He preferred to record the song over and over and use the best takes, rather than going back and fixing individual parts. We weren’t really sure what to make of this at first, but in the end, this really helped us create a great product that sounds both polished and raw at the same time.”

In conjunction with the single, the band will also be unveiling the video for “Consequences” on the date of release. Directed by Eric DiCarlo (SquareUp Studios), the video puts a spotlight on current news events with the underlying message that “you reap what you sow”.

“We can all find something we’ve done where we’ve had to pay the consequences,” said Dunn. “And every day there is a new scandal or corruption breaking in the news. As our first single, I hope ‘Consequences’ resonates with fans and gives them a glimpse into who we are as a band.”

The tracklisting for Time To Heal is as follows:

Consequences

Here We Go Again

Hate To Lose

The Brave

Waiting

For One Night

Vagrant

Time To Heal

There Goes The World

Waiting (Radio Edit)

For more information about The Infection, visit https://www.gettheinfection.com.

https://www.facebook.com/GetTheInfection/

https://twitter.com/TheInfectionNYC