“Hamilton Pool” Details Alysia Kraft’s Unexpected Summer of Love

While their story of love is magical in itself, Kraft also finds a way to infuse the magic into the track. Utilizing retro elements in her instrumentation, the track feels like a soft vignette in which listeners can picture their connection forming like a romantic montage in their mind. “All my breath, all my breath gone,” she sings, “I saw you coming and I never want to see you go.” Kraft’s lyrics in this way are earnest and tender. Invoking warmth, there’s a feeling of both gratitude and longing for those moments in life which provide simple yet profound beauty. “This song is a light, sunny pop song about basically everything in the world fading out of focus besides the love you’re falling into.”

More about Alysia Kraft:

Having amassed devoted regional followings for projects Whippoorwill and The Patti Fiasco as a celebrated songwriter and incomparably magnetic frontwoman, Kraft has sold out most of Colorado’s big stages and directly supported icons Bon Jovi, Blondie, Nathanial Rateliff and Bonnie Raitt on significantly bigger ones. Embracing the complexities of growing up queer on a cattle ranch in small-town Wyoming and choosing to love within a landscape that didn’t always love back, “First Light” is a triumphant homecoming and a defining solo debut. Smart, retro-influenced indie pop and lush, bioluminescent folk will find crossover appeal with fans of HAIM, Sheryl Crow, Sharon Van Etten, and Waxahatchee. Enlisting close collaborator J. Tom Hnatow & Grammy-nominated Justin Craig to produce and mix and acclaimed engineer, Sarah Register to master, “First Light” is open-hearted and thoughtfully hook-adorned– with soundscapes as dimensional as Kraft’s western upbringing and the liberated narratives contained therein.