Hamid J Inspires Confidence with New Single “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You”

Singer-songwriter Hamid J has released his newest single, “ain’t thinkin bout you.” Combining breathy harmonies and an ‘80s-inspired synth bassline, the track is a breakup anthem focused on prioritizing self-love. “ain’t thinkin bout you” is available to download and stream on digital platforms worldwide.

“ain’t thinkin bout you” follows themes of love and budding relationships found in Hamid J’s previously-released singles. The track, which is the second single off his upcoming full-length debut album cycle of a relationship, focuses more on the process of moving on post-breakup. “ain’t thinkin bout you” narrates the post-breakup realization that the sadness and anger are over, and the healing has begun. “After a breakup, there comes a moment when you realize you’re no longer interested in your ex,” Hamid J explains. “You’re not angry. Not mad. Not bitter. You’ve just moved on.” Seamlessly blending a funky bassline that gets audiences dancing with powerful lyrics like, “The fool you’ve been with was too blind to see the magical way you shine light in the dark,” the song inspires a message of valuing self-worth while still recognizing the difficult realities of any romantic breakup. “ain’t thinkin bout you” was produced by Matt Cady (Madonna, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran) and Hamid J, and mixed and mastered by Donny Ingram (Dreamcatcher Studio).

A self-taught, Iranian-American queer artist, Hamid J sees himself most notably as a storyteller. He’s committed to inspiring honest conversations through the narrative of each of his songs, which he credits to his own experiences with love, heartbreak, and everything in between. “My stories are based on personal experiences that are wanting to be shared, whether about love, dating, insecurities, sex and sexuality, inner doubts, bullying, and self-love,” Hamid J explains. “All of the elements that make me unique as a human being are what inform my sound.”

Hamid J is an authentic storyteller whose music uniquely blends vulnerably honest lyrics and funky '80s-inspired bass lines that have crowds dancing and singing along. His new single "ain't thinkin bout you" is an anthem of self-love and moving on from those who don't value your worth, complete with his signature bouncy and upbeat sound.