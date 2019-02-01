Haley & Michaels Are Taking Off With Brand New Single Released To Country Radio

Husband and wife country duo Haley & Michaels (Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels) are kicking off the new year strong with their debut single “Taking Off” officially impacting at country radio this week with the single entering as Top 5 most-added. Their high-energy debut for Reviver Records in partnership with Sony/ATV label imprint Hickory Records/RED Music has already landed on Spotify’s New Boots and Wild Country playlists.

With over 20 million streams on Spotify alone, two performances on NBC’s TODAY and praise from Rolling Stone (Artists You Need to Know), Huffington Post and Taste of Country (Artist to Watch), Haley & Michaels are living up to their new single’s connotation.

“Taking Off” is also featured on this morning’s Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Country Songs to Hear Now.” The duo, described by Rolling Stone as a “pop-forward, stadium-sized blast of positivity,” blend their unique harmonies with their mutual admiration of country music and rock n’ roll. The two started writing together before they were a couple and later married in 2015, but always found inspiration in relationships.

“This song was inspired by the feeling we had when we first met,” reflects Haley. “Everything was so intense and moving so fast. We were falling in love and also starting a whole new chapter as artists together and we wanted to capture that spirit in the song,” adds Michaels.

“Taking Off” proves just that, telling the story of the exciting stage of a new connection that hits the ground running with no looking back.

Haley & Michaels co-wrote “Taking Off” with Zach Abend and Corey Crowder; it was produced by Abend and mixed by acclaimed GRAMMY-winning Chris Lord-Alge.

Currently, the singer/songwriters are in the studio working on their debut full-length album due out later this year.