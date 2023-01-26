Haley Harkin Debuts Highly Anticipated Folk Album ‘To Heal Her Too’

Just as it’s precursor delivered a stunning showcase of vulnerability, To Heal Her Too delves into the pain of being human, while also finding hope and resilience in the face of suffering. Harkin caresses her raw lyricism in a comforting acoustic warmth, creating a playful and whimsical touch with instruments like triangles, tambourine, and conga drums inspiring a lively and energetic feel. The simplicity of her arrangements allows the music’s inherent beauty to shine through with an unfiltered brilliance and draws resemblance to artists like Rising Appalachia, Watchouse, and Ayla Nereo. Harkin is proud to present some of her favorite songs on this new album, including “I Am The Key” and “Teacher,” which were produced by Vince Cimo, a well-known producer for Ayla Nereo. “Creating an album is an act of self discovery,” says Harkin. “I get to know myself, the songs, and the creative channel more and more. I am really happy with how it turned out, some of my favorite songs are on this album.”