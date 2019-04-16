Hal Ketchum’s Wife Reveals He’s Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease

Hal Ketchum, known for his ’90s hits including “Past the Point of Rescue” and “Small Town Saturday Night, ” has been revealed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and can no longer go out on tour. The country singer’s wife shared the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr. 14).

“I know everyone is wondering why there are no future tour dates, and speculations as to the reason,” Ketchum’s wife, Andrea, posted to Facebook. “Our family would like to share the cause for this. Unfortunately, Hal is suffering from Alzheimer’s/Dementia. He has been battling this for some time now, but because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible.”

She further elaborated as to why Ketchum must not tour, but assured fans that things are under control: “Dementia is an exhausting and confusing illness and now it’s time for Hal to stay home with loved ones. Hal is otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends.”

Ketchum, 66, released his debut album, Past the Point of Rescue, in 1991. In 1998 he was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis, which left him without the use of the left side of his body. He eventually recovered enough to revive his musical career until 2008, when he decided to retire. Much to fans’ delight, he decided to take things up again in 2014, releasing an album and scheduling tour dates. His tour activity has slowed dramatically, spurring fans’ concern and his wife’s eventual revelation of his diagnosis.