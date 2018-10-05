Hailed “The Future of British Techno”, Paul Hazel Returns with New Track and Global Art Project

When Paul Hazel released Test Pattern on Rotation records in 1994, he was dubbed ‘the future of British techno’ by Melody Maker. Remixers from across the board were lining up to put their stamp on the post-Detroit techno banger, including Croatian producer Kornelije Duras aka Ray Saul. But at the turn of the millennium, Paul decided to walk away after one cut-throat experience too many.

Having re-located to Swansea, he taught music technology, web design, and entrepreneurship in Higher Education until his students urged him to begin composing again. In 2015 he formed the Swansea Laptop Orchestra, which garnered left-field success with a session for Radio 3’s Late Junction in February 2017 but his greatest impact has seen Paul combining his love of the arts to combine both sound and imagery in unique installation pieces which have been experienced around the world, most recently in Japan during August 2018. Meticulously using modern technology alongside unusual Russian synthesisers from the early 20th century, Paul’s most recent works, Crystal World and Exploded View 1 can both be explored further on Paul’s website:

http://www.paulhazel.com/video/

Now, Paul is back to settle unfinished business and it seems the world is conspiring to help. As he was preparing to re-enter into the music industry last year, he finally received the remix he’d been promised eight years earlier by Ray Saul, completely out of the blue. Armed with Test Pattern Redux and a renewed hunger to rise to the top of the experimental electronic scene, Paul is ready to re-claim his title.

Paul Hazel will launch ‘Test Pattern Redux’ at Swansea International Festival Fringe on October 5.

