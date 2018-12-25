Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Release Playful ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton star in a brand new music video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” a song from the pop star’s 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

The just-released clip shows the celebrity couple preparing for Christmas together, and not everything goes as planned. There are no disasters, but bringing the Christmas tree home gets messy. Dinner gets tossed around and at the end of the video, and — uh oh — Stefani is sitting on another man’s lap!

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was a focus track from the album last holiday season, and the live video from the pair’s performance during NBC’s live concert special has netted nearly 900,000 views. It wasn’t the first time the couple sang together on a record. Previously Shelton included Stefani on a song called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from his If I’m Honest album.