Guess Who’s Going on Tour With Kid Rock?

Looking for a show this fall with plenty of attitude? Your wish is Kid Rock’s command, as he’s added country legend Hank Williams Jr. to a select handful of his live dates in late September and early October.

The pairing is pure Southern attitude gold, as the two longtime friends—who famously paired up for 2012’s “Redneck Paradise”—blend their unapologetically brash vibes on stage. The duo dates kick off Sept. 20 in Charlotte, NC; and will then hit Atlanta, St. Louis, and Tinley Park, Ill.

Tickets go on sale starting June 7. Fans can scoop up them up online at either Kid Rock or Hank Jr.‘s official sites.

Kid Rock has been busy keeping Nashville on its toes, most recently announcing plans to erect an eyebrow-raising sculpture of a raised middle finger on his Music City property. He also has taken his chutzpah off his own residential arena: In January, the sign for Rock’s new Lower Broadway steakhouse and bar was approved — but not with everyone’s approval. The neon sign for Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse is 20 feet high and prominently features a woman’s rear end.