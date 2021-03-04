Gruv Gear’s New Kapsulite Guitar Bag Gets You Gig-Ready

Now available for preorder from Gruv Gear is the new Kapsulite guitar bag, a lighter version of its popular Kapsule travel guitar cases. At 33% lighter, Kapsulite has been meticulously designed and engineered with new robust materials to significantly reduce the weight of the case while maintaining top-notch protection and portability for your instrument.

For more than a decade, Gruv Gear products have set the benchmark in design, ease of use, and gear protection for gigging and traveling musicians for a range of musical instruments.

“Guitarists and bassists already fell in love with the original Kapsule as the ultimate check-in friendly, rolling travel case,” shares Jay Baldemor, President of Gruv Gear. “The Kapsulite is a lighter, softer option for in-town and fly gigs alike, where you’ll want to wear it comfortably on your back most of the time. We used a semi-soft shell on the Kapsulite and even reimagined where the shoulder straps are typically attached, creating a seamless look whether you’re in trains, planes, or simply walking into the studio.”

Gruv Gear’s DNA is embedded in the new guitar/bass case, with key features such as a revolutionary waterproof exo-shell, fused with a thick layer of lightweight expanded polystyrene for excellent shock absorption. The interior is lined with soft fabric, and the instrument headstock is suspended and secured for traveling by a specially molded neck brace, which also functions as a removable storage case for cables, strings, capos, tools, tuners and much more. The main panel of the Kapsulite features top-to-bottom pocket areas to maximize storage while keeping a slim profile.

The unique placement of the wide padded shoulder straps on the main lid creates a sleek & minimalist look when worn. When not in use, the straps can be tucked away into a zippered compartment. The built-in lost-and-found Global Recovery Tag feature, recognized in nearly 3,000 airports worldwide, offers security and peace of mind.

Gruv Gear’s mantra has always been to “Make Life Gruv” which translates to making travel, playing, and working life easier, smoother, and more enjoyable for creatives. Kapsulite delivers on this mantra 100% and adds yet another practical and innovative option to Gruv Gear’s already impressive line of bags and cases. Kapsulite will be available in three sizes: Electric guitar, Electric bass, and Acoustic guitar. For preorder info, or to learn more about the Kapsulite and all Gruv Gear’s other travel-smart products please go to https://gruvgear.com