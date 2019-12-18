Gruv Gear Launches QUIVR Tour Stick & Accessory Bag For Drummers

Gruv Gear is pleased to launch the QUIVR Tour bag, an innovative and well thought-out fresh new design for the stick bag, packed with great new features!

The QUIVR Tour bag is designed to carry drum sticks, drum tools, in-ear monitors, small accessories and laptop all in one case. It also includes Gruv Gear’s Global Recovery Tag powered by HomingPIN, and the option to include an OKTANE™ Wireless Power Bank.

The highly functional, compact QUIVR Tour bag is compatible with the VELOC drum bag system. It stores, in sets, up to 14 drumsticks neatly paired up, in purpose-built, protective holders. The large open pocket securely holds 8 mallets and brushes and several cargo pockets are available for stowing drum keys and other small items. There is even a pocket designed to fit a high capacity 10,000mAh OKTANE wireless power bank to ensure users can keep their gadgets charged up on-the-go. The laptop section of the QUIVR Tour bag fits MacBooks and most PC notebooks allowing users to stay connected and create on the go. Gruv Gear’s pro-tip: Tether the smaller QUIVR inside the QUIVR Tour and increase capacity to 34+ sticks, creating a quickly detachable stick bag to mount on your floor tom!

Constructed from the highest quality materials to uncompromising standards the rugged, hardwearing bag is perfect for touring. The bag has thick, padded backpack straps which are adjustable for a perfect fit and there is a comfortable carry handle on its top. For added security, QUIVR Tour features Gruv Gear’s new Global Recovery Tag, powered by HomingPIN, whose technology is integrated into nearly 3,000 airports. So if a bag is ever misplaced, baggage handlers or fellow travellers can easily reunite a Gruv Gear bag with its owner.

To find out more please visit Gruv Gear at Winter NAMM booth #6351 in Hall C or go to https://gruvgear.com/