Gruv Gear Launches QUIVR Tour Dekade Edition Stick Bag

Gruv Gear has just announced the final installment to its 10th anniversary product line, the QUIVR Tour Dekade Edition drum stick bag.

Revealed during the same weekend as PASIC, the stylish black and matte bronze exterior, complemented by a sleek, quilted interior makes the Dekade Edition backpack an elegant and functional bag. It has all the ingenious design features of the original version plus a new, detachable drum stick sleeve allowing drummers to hang up to 7 pairs on their floor tom and an additional large flat inside pocket which can be used to store up to 14 more drum sticks. With its increased capacity, the QUIVR Tour Dekade Edition has space for 34+ drum sticks, mallets and brushes.

Like the original, this new deluxe stick bag has several cargo pockets which are great for storing drumming accessories including cymbal felts, spare wing nuts, drum keys and the many other essential small items drummers need. Other pockets include one specially designed for a high capacity 10,000mAh OKTANE wireless power bank and one big enough to hold a MacBook or PC notebook.

Manufactured using the highest quality fabrics, the QUIVR Tour Dekade Edition is hardwearing, robust and makes the ideal gift idea for a drummer. It has a comfortable carry handle, thick and padded adjustable backpack straps and updated locking strap hooks. Gruv Gear’s Global Recovery Tag, powered by HomingPIN, makes the stick bag secure and traceable. Plus it is fully compatible with the VELOC drum bag system, and is able to tether to the rolling cymbal bag for a convenient gigging setup.

Modern Drummer described the first model QUIVR Tour stick bag as the: ‘perfect solution where you need to bring more than just sticks.’ The QUIVR Tour Dekade Edition is a step above in class, function and utility! As a limited edition, pre-orders are a must to guarantee ownership when they start shipping in December!

To find out more about Gruv Gear and its products please go to https://gruvgear.com/