Gruv Gear Integrates Lost-and-Found Tech In Musician Travel Bags

Gruv Gear, the California-based travel bags and cases manufacturer is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with UK-based HomingPIN. Selected ranges of Gruv Gear cases and bags will now be sold complete with custom-made Global Recovery Tags, powered by HomingPIN, significantly reducing the possibility of losing luggage or instrument cases while traveling.

Gruv Gear’s mission is to revolutionize the lifestyle of musicians and jetsetters with thoughtful and innovative luggage, instrument and accessory bags and cases. All the company’s products are constructed to high quality standards using superior materials. They are rugged, waterproof, convenient and comfortable to use.

Each Global Recovery Tag built into Gruv Gear bags and cases has a unique, permanent, anonymous identification number. The hardwearing, metal tags are easy to use, there are no moving parts or batteries; simply register the tag on the HomingPIN website secure database and if a bag or case is lost or fails to arrive when traveling, the ID number can be searched and bags reunited quickly with owners. HomingPIN is integrated into over 2800 airports worldwide.

‘We were looking for a robust, low-cost, and reliable asset recovery technology to offer our customers, many of whom are jetsetters and world-touring artists,’ comments Jay Baldemor, President of Gruv Gear. ‘Losing or misplacing luggage, instruments, and critical work equipment while traveling can be devastating. Our goal is to give customers peace of mind, not only with the quality and protection of the bags and cases we offer, but also security and recovery. Teaming up with HomingPIN has allowed the Gruv Gear to do just that.’

Andrew Hopwood, CEO and Co-Founder of HomingPIN, said, ‘We are delighted to be working with Gruv Gear to help protect all their customers’ bags, high-valued musical equipment and personal possessions. Like Gruv Gear we understand that a person’s belongings are more than just objects; the HomingPIN global recovery system greatly improves the chances of the owner’s belongings being recovered should they be misplaced of lost.’

Initially, Gruv Gear is launching the Global Recovery Tag feature built in to the following products:

The company already has plans to integrate the Global Recovery Tag into many of their upcoming bags and cases, making Gruv Gear the first in the Music Industry to offer such a technology. The Global Recovery Tag tracking service is free for the first year and $6 per annum thereafter, peace of mind for less than the cost of two lattes!

Current owners of Gruv Gear backpacks and cases are able to purchase tags on gruvgear.com/foundit