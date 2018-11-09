Grunge-pop Artist talker Showcases Her Acoustic Chops in “Intimidated”

90’s Alt-Rock Inspired Singer Songwriter Releases Heartfelt New Track

Building on the stepping-stones placed by past grunge artists like Nirvana and Soundgarden, female singer-songwriter, “talker” continues to innovate the genre of grunge-pop with her new single, “Intimidated.” A beautiful blend of raw vocals, acoustic guitar, and heavy-hitting grunge rock, this track is a hauntingly potent piece of music that showcases talker’s talent in its purest form. “Intimidated” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Showcasing a softer, more intimate style for this grunge-oriented artist, “Intimidated” begins with a beautiful acoustic introduction complimented by powerful, yet gentle, vocals. On top of the impressive vocal performance, the song’s lyrics are a vulnerable confession about the struggles of feeling overwhelmed by failure. From the ballad-like introduction, to the head banging closing chorus, “Intimidated” is an emotional rollercoaster that can be, at times, eerily relatable. While discussing “Intimidated,” talker details the process of creating what she considers to be her favorite piece of work; “Because I wasn’t trying to write an amazing song, and was just trying to get my emotions out and help myself feel better, it ended up being really vulnerable and honest, and I think it’s really relatable.” With just a quick listen, it’s evident that talker truly poured her heart and soul into this track.

Written by talker (Celeste Tauchar), “Intimidated” was produced by Dan Sadin, who also played electric guitar, mixed by Jesse Ernster and mastered by Dave Harris. In the performance itself, talker provides vocals, acoustic guitar, and bass on the track, and percussionist Jake Reed plays the drums.

Originally from Folsom, California, Celeste Tauchar started her musical project, “talker” just one year ago. Now at the youthful age of 23, Tauchar is already an accomplished artist. After earning a spot as a finalist in the highly competitive “Guitar Center Songwriter 5” competition, Tauchar performed at a concert headlined by City and Colour. Since then, she’s played a number of shows with artists such as HOLYCHILD, Dan Sadin Colver, and has extensive experience touring as a touring member of FRENSHIP. Now working as a full-time artist, Tauchar has big plans for talker, including a full EP release in the coming months.

To join talker on her exciting musical journey, you can follow her on Instagram and like her Facebook page @talkerceleste for both social media platforms. Her newest single “Intimidated” is now officially available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.