Grunge-pop Artist talker Debuts “Horror Films”

Dark, moody, intriguing and endearing, talker’s new EP, Horror Films, is captivating and sincerely relevant. Inspired by alternative rock, grunge music, and indie singer-songwriters, talker maintains a guitar-based sound while infusing organic resonances and bringing in modern production elements. Horror Films is talker’s diary, in which every single composition delves into her emotions. Horror Films is now available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

talker’s first EP, Horror Films aims to take her in a new life direction by overcoming fears. “I try to be super authentic and honest, and I think sometimes that, combined with the music industry’s cut-throat nature, makes me feel like the girl walking down the dark and creepy hallway in a horror film — she’s definitely not supposed to go in there! Except with this EP, going in there just brings out my raw emotions and hopefully something for people to connect to,” talker explains.

All five compositions that comprise Horror Films were written and co-produced by talker with the help from Dan Sadin (guitarist, FRENSHIP) and Phil Simmonds (Jessie J, Eryn Allen Kane). Mastered by Dave Harris, and mixed by Mike Pepe and Jesse Ernster, Horror Films is a well-collaborated project that speaks to the emotive power of music. The team worked to express the true passion behind the EP, and they were so successful at doing so that talker became emotional while tracking vocals.

Originally born in Frankfurt, Germany, talker, neé Celeste Tauchar, and her family moved to Sacramento, CA. There, she grew up listening to Nirvana, Alanis Morissette, and Led Zeppelin — whom her parents would play during car rides and family jam nights. With an innate interest in music, talker decided to attend the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami in order to expand upon her talent. After successfully graduating, talker moved to Los Angeles to immerse herself in the music industry. She played keys and sang background vocals for FRENSHIP, who she was then able to accompany on tour and play with at Lollapalooza, Life is Beautiful, Bonnaroo, The El Rey Theatre, The Bowery Ballroom, and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Her solo career has also since flourished, with her singles, “Intimidated,” and “Collateral Damage,” garnering critical acclaim from publications including Pop Matters, Buzzbands LA, The Vinyl District,and Alt Press, the latter which described her music as “Gorgeous lyrics juxtaposed with a simple and sweet acoustic musical background…”

Continually growing and honing her musical abilities, talker’s musical journey has only just begun.