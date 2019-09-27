GROW RICH: Fuzzing Hardcore with new Frantic Semantic EP

Following the release of the Senen Lempuyangan EP back in 2018, the Jakarta-based quirky indie rocker GROW RICH has dropped the Frantic Semantic EP through Bandcamp on summer 2019. GROW RICH is a one-man musical project established in 2016 by Abdur Rahim Latada, also known as Oyi.

Oyi previously earned his stature as a member of Jakarta hardcore band NERVOUS BREAKDOWN prior to the project’s inception. In true DIY fashion, he continues to compose, produce, finance and sell his music all on his own.

“The money I contributed toward Frantic Semantic EP came 100% from the sales of my last EP through digital means, such as Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes, and Deezer, as well as by any other creative and practical ways I could think of,” remarks Oyi.

During the production process, he often invites several acclaimed talents of the Jakarta music scene to participate in making his creative vision a reality. The new EP features four guest spots: Arya Gilang Laksana of grindcore unit DEAD VERTICAL retains his drumming role on all the EP’s songs, Pandu Fuzztoni (ZZUF, MORFEM, THE ADAMS) plays lead guitar on “Kawan Lama,” and Cika Fransisca from JCLASS brings a whisper-esque feminine touch to “Bounce Back” and “Cat Flag.” Additionally, Austin Powwaa from hardcore unit PRIME channels a sensible pop element through his voice on “Bounce Back,” and sings lead on “Tenderfoot.”

Gaga from Depok City-based melodic hardcore band MODERN GUNS provided the EP’s artwork, which Oyi describes as “a bipolar artsy black cat, relaxing with an intense gaze.”

Regarding the EP’s thematic stance, Oyi states, “Most of the songs on this EP are about trying to get back on track after being derailed by the unpredictable nature of life.”

In the nearly three-year span since GROW RICH formed. Oyi has reflected on the experience with a newfound sense of humility.