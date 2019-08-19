Griffith Frank Drops His Most Moving Single Yet, “Reach Out”

Griffith Frank has released his poignant new single, “Reach Out.” Following several successful releases for himself and writing for artists like Jojo Siwa, Kendall K, and Rosie McClelland, comes Frank’s most heartfelt song to date. Written about the loss of his dear friend, “Reach Out” features heart-wrenching vocals and beautiful piano movement paired with soaring string sections; Frank uses music as much as lyrics to paint the portrait of his loss. “ Reach Out” is now available to stream and download on all digital music platforms .

Channeling influences from John Legend, Sia, and Josh Groban, “Reach Out” acknowledges some of the deepest tragedies people face through untimely loss: the guilt that they were too late in reaching out to a loved one in need and the question of reaching them after they are gone. Frank further explores these themes while describing his relationship with his late friend: “Marlon kept his battle with addiction and mental health mostly to himself; he was such an encouraging, sweet person who rarely spoke about his own demons. I still find myself feeling so much blame for not looking deeper into the warning signs that occasionally showed.” Produced by ESTICO and Frank himself, and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Jochem Van Der Saag (Michael Buble, Barbara Streisand, Andrea Bocelli), “Reach Out” follows in so many iconic figure’s footsteps while simultaneously catalyzing a new age of adult contemporary music.

An award-winning singer and RIAA multi-platinum certified songwriter, Griffith Frank has come a long way in his lifelong musical career. His vocal prowess was featured on the soundtrack of the Golden Globe nominated movie musical, Nine, singing his own rendition of the timeless song “Unusual Way.” As a songwriter, Frank’s work has been streamed over 750 million times worldwide, with notable hits such as “Boomerang” by Jojo Siwa, “Where Would I Be Without You” by Kendall K, and “Two Sides” by Annie Leblanc to name a few. His previous single, “You Will Be Missed,” has been streamed over 300,000 times worldwide. With much musical success behind him and a bright future ahead, Griffith will undoubtedly continue to deliver on his incredible musical endeavors both as an artist and a songwriter.

Stream or download “Reach Out” on digital music platforms worldwide and keep up with Griffith Frank’s upcoming releases and tour announcements at GriffithFrank.com.