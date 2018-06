UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) NASHVILLE has signed a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter GREYLAN JAMES.

“Our entire team is thrilled GREYLAN decided to make UMPG his next publishing home,” said UMPG EVP/GM KENT EARLS. “The passion, hard work, and freshness he brings to the writing room each day is truly infectious. We look forward to helping GREYLAN reach all of his goals.”