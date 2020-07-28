Grey Zeigler Signs with The AMG

The Artist Management Group (The AMG) has signed pop/R&B singer, Grey Zeigler to an exclusive management deal.

Zeigler released her debut single “Note to Self” earlier this year. Her follow-up single “Body” will be available Friday, and her first album is due this fall.

“Body” comes from a real, emotional place giving listeners a vulnerable side of the 21-year-old singer. With a spacey and hypnotic sound, Grey pushes the limit with her chilling vocals and R&B/Hip Hop influences.

The multi-instrumentalist has roots that stretch from Connecticut and New York City to San Francisco. Grey learned the guitar at 6 years old then started making beats, writing lyrics, and perfecting the keys seven years later. Her influences range from Amy Winehouse to Chance the Rapper, Jessie Reyez, Russ, and Kendrick Lamar.

“We are so excited to welcome Grey to our AMG roster,” says CEO of The AMG, Rob Beckham. “Her personality and music are infectious. She has the ability to change how Nashville is perceived around the world, as The Music City.”

Manager, Kaitlin Madewell adds, “The first time I saw Grey perform, I couldn’t stop obsessing over the music. Grey is the definition of a true artist. I am so excited for the world to get to know her.”

For more information visit greyzeigler.com or follow her on Instagram @greyzeigler

About Grey Zeigler

Born in Mill Valley, CA, and moving to Norwalk, CT where she spent half her life, Grey Zeigler started writing poetry and learned the guitar at the age of 6. Finding a love for hip hop and R&B, Zeigler spent most of her teenage years writing and making beats which lead her to move to Nashville, TN to study songwriting at Belmont. Grey blends a mix of pop, hip hop, R&B, and blues influences into her sound giving her a unique style with heavy, authentic lyrics.

About The AMG

Power agent Rob Beckham and veteran artist manager Bill Simmons teamed to form The AMG (Artist Management Group) in May of 2019. Previously, Beckham was co-head of WME, and Simmons has spent his career shepherding multi-platinum selling country singer Brad Paisley to super-stardom.

The men’s vision was to create a full-service management company that offered the complete spectrum of services found in a larger firm while maintaining close client relationships and attention to detail of a boutique agency.

Beckham and Simmons launched The AMG with Paisley and country star Chris Young as its flagship clients. Under the company’s wing, Young notched the most successful touring year of his career in 2019, and Paisley scored his first primetime television special as well as an extensive, sold-out European tour.

The AMG represents Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Big Machine Records’ buzzy new guitar slinger Payton Smith, Sony Music/Columbia’s Kameron Marlowe, and more.