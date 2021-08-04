Gretsch Drums Introduces The Gergo Borlai Signature Snare Drum

Drum phenom Gergo Borlai and Gretsch Drums have teamed up to develop a very unique addition to the USA metal snare drum range. Together, they created what he describes as a “sensitive, multifunctional, loud and limitless” snare drum – the Gergo Borlai Signature Snare (GAS42514-GB). See Gergo playing his new snare drum here.

This instrument, one of the more distinctive in the Gretsch snare drum collection, features the following key elements: a 4.25×14” 1.2mm brass shell, 45 degree bearing edges, 20-strand snare wires and 4mm die-cast hoops. The sand blasted texture of the surface of the new signature drum shell gives it a striking look as well as a tighter overall sound.

A Lightning Throw-Off™, eight mini-lugs, Gretsch Permatone® head by Remo USA® and an inside identification label which specifies the year of production signed by Gergo Borlai, round out this breakthrough snare drum.

Borlai is one of the most exciting modern drummers, known for the captivating solos he performs at clinics, drum festivals and masterclasses around the world. In his home country of Hungary he has appeared on more than a three hundred albums, received two lifetime achievement awards and two “gold record awards”. Today Borlai works with a wide range of highly respected musicians including Al Di Meola, Scott Kinsey and Scott Henderson. His latest solo album, ‘The Missing Song’, released summer 2020, features a different, legendary bass player, on each track, including Stu Hamm, Gary Willis and Jimmy Haslip.

For more information about the Gergo Borlai signature snare, other Gretsch drums and artists please visit http://www.gretschdrums.com/