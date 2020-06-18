Gretsch Drums Debuts New Full Range Finishes

Gretsch Drums has announced the addition of two exciting new finishes to its popular line of Full Range drums. The new offerings join the value-price Catalina Series, as well as the more mid-priced Renown line-up.

Gretsch Brand Manager Andrew Shreve comments, “We’re always searching for compelling new finishes, ones that are in keeping with the historic look of Gretsch. We’re very conscious of what Gretsch fans prefer and we always aim to please.”

Delivering superior versatility and pro-quality sound, Renown drums feature 7-ply Gretsch maple shells, 30-degree bearing edges and exclusive “Silver Sealer” interiors. Satin Antique Blue Burst extends the color pallet to five lacquer and two Nitron finishes, with all seven coming in a choice of eight distinct shell pack configurations.

Catalina Club Yellow Satin Flame finish* follows the successful Blue Satin Flame option introduced in 2018. The vintage-inspired wrap is one of two, alongside four available satin lacquer finishes.

Catalina Club has received world-wide acclaim as the go-to around-town kit due to its build quality, value, reliability warm, punchy tone courtesy of all-mahogany shells with soft, 30 degree bearing edges.

* The Yellow Satin Flame finish is only available in the J-484, J-404 shell packs, plus 7×10 RT, and 14×20 add on drums.

For more information visit the Gretsch drums website http://www.gretschdrums.com/