Gretsch Debuts USA Custom Limited Edition Exotic

For over 6 decades, USA Custom has defined “That Great Gretsch Sound” and is considered to be one of the most recorded brands in music history. The highly acclaimed shell which combines a hybrid formulation of maple and gum wood, offers a warm articulate tonality that helped define the music of the 50’s,60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Today, USA Custom remains a sought after sound by many of today’s top professional drummers, producers and studios.

To celebrate this long and historical lineage, Gretsch recently announced the release of a Limited Edition USA Custom Exotic Red Gum drum kit. Only 50 kits will be produced worldwide, each with the 6-ply Gretsch-formula maple/gum shell, 30-degree bearing edges, exclusive silver interior finish, die-cast hoops, double tom holder and Satin Millennium Burst nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

Gretsch Drums Brand Manager, Andrew Shreve, explains, “Because gum wood is a key ingredient of the Gretsch USA Custom shell, adding an additional outer ply of Red Gum, which is indigenous to the Southeast United States, pays respect to this coveted series and to the factory here in Ridgeland, South Carolina.”

USA Custom Red Gum Exotic sizes and pricing as follows:

GR-E8256-RG: 25 Sets Available Worldwide Retail $4,799.00

7×10 Rack Tom

8×12 Rack Tom

14×16 Floor Tom

18×22 Bass Drum

5.5×14 Snare Drum

GR-J484-RG: 25 Sets Available Worldwide Retail $3,799.00

8×12 Rack Tom

14×14 Floor Tom

14×18 Bass Drum

5×14 Snare Drum

