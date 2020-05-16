Gretsch Debut New Nitron Finishes For Brooklyn Kits

Gretsch Drums is delighted to introduce two new Nitron finishes to their Brooklyn series; Blue Burst Pearl for the original kit and White Marine Pearl for the Micro Kit.

Gretsch Brooklyn drums, proudly manufactured in the company’s USA factory, are constructed from 6-ply North American Maple/Poplar. They are finished with the distinctive 3mm thick, double flanged 302 counter hoops which are reminiscent of the ones used by the company until the mid-nineteen fifties. The drums produce an immediately recognizable, very distinctive sound. Their innovative specifications create a unique tonal characteristic that is slightly more open and satisfyingly ambient when compared to Gretsch’s classic full, punchy and warm sound.

Standard Kit: Blues Burst Pearl and Micro Kit: White Marine Pearl

Launched to critical acclaim in 2018 the Brooklyn Micro Kit is excellent for small venues, studios, rehearsal rooms and other situations where space is at a premium. The kit is built to the same specifications and the original Brooklyn drums.

New for 2020 the Blue Burst Pearl Finish for the original Brooklyn series extends the Nitron color choices to seven alongside the existing six satin lacquer finishes. For the Brooklyn Micro kit, the new, timeless White Marine Pearl finish offers an alternative choice to the original Satin Grey Lacquer.

For further information visit http://www.gretschdrums.com/