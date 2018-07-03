Gretsch Brings Drum Making Heritage to Asia

Top drumming educator, Mike Johnston, will be taking the Gretsch 135th Anniversary Drum Set on tour throughout Asia this July. The six drum clinic dates, in association with Aquarian and Vater, will see Mike visiting China and for the first Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Gretsch, one of America’s oldest drum manufacturers, celebrated one hundred and thirty-five years in the business with the launch of its 135th Anniversary Drum Set. This limited edition Broadkaster kit has been finished with Exotic Ribbon Mahogany outer ply in either Dark Emerald or Classic Mahogany. Evocative of the forties, the anniversary drum sets are

completed with the Gretsch Round Badge and etched single-flange 301 hoops with vintage-style claw hooks: The epitome of ‘old school’ drum styling, with modern construction.

Mike Johnston revolutionized drum education forever when he introduced his award winning online drum lessons to the world. Mikeslessons.com, currently one of the world’s largest education websites for drummers, offers both live and pre-recorded drum lessons as well as international drum camps. He left touring in 2006 to concentrate on education and has since taught and performed in hundreds of clinics and festivals including PASIC, The London Drum Show and La Bag’ Show, Paris.

Mike commenting on the forthcoming tour said “I am so incredibly excited to share my teachings and my enthusiasm for the drums with the amazing people of China, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia! More than just grooves and fills, I look forward to introducing the clinic attendees to the many benefits that the drums can bring to your life. My goal for this clinic run is that there is an equal combination of inspiration and information!”. He will be also playing songs for the first time from his new band Man On The Moon.

Gretsch 135th Anniversary Mike Johnston Tour Dates:

17 July: Xiamen, China

18 July: Hangzhou, China

19 July: Hefei, China

23 July: Taipei, Taiwan

25 July: Bangkok, Thailand

27 July: Jakarta, Indonesia

Join Gretsch to see master clinician Mike Johnston use his expertise, skill and creativity to put its 135th Anniversary kit put through its paces. For further information on tickets please visit https://www.facebook.com/GretschDrums/