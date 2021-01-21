Gregory-Julas-midsummeer-cover.jpg

Gregory Julas “Sailing On A Midsummer Dream”: Bring back Freedom

“I am a singer and activist, I love people and love to see them free from oppression and tyranny. I love rock music and pop music and have been experimenting with both lately. I love big music light shows and concerts and long to see the return of these to the people of the world.”

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Gregory Julas
Song Title: Sailing On A Midsummer Dream
Publishing: Gregory Julas
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Gregory John Julas
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: Sailing On A Midsummer Dream
Record Label: Three Hills
Record Label:
Gregory Julas
4034431689
gregyj1@hotmail.com
Radio Promotion:
Gregory Julas
4034431689
gregyj1@hotmail.com
Publicity/PR:
Gregory Julas
4034431689
gregyj1@hotmail.com
Manager:
Gregory Julas
4034431689
gregyj1@hotmail.com
Booking Agent:
Gregory Julas
4034431689
gregyj1@hotmail.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021
New Music Weekly, LLC
Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC