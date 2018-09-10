Gregg Stiansen Joins Beasley/New Jersey As NSM

Veteran broadcast sales manager GREGG STIANSEN is returning to CENTRAL JERSEY as NSM at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP NEW JERSEY (AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3) and News-Talk WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK), starting TODAY (9/10). STIANSEN is a former VP/GM at the NASSAU BROADCASTING cluster in PRINCETON-TRENTON and more recently served as GM at SALEM News-Talk WNTP-A and Religion WFIL-A/PHILADELPHIA.

“GREGG is a perfect fit for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP NEW JERSEY,” said SVP/Regional Market Manager DAN FINN. “He is synonymous with NEW JERSEY radio especially on the national front. GREGG understands the uniqueness of the job and we’re confident he will hit the ground running in his new position.”