Greg Hoy & The Boys Release “Brilliant Jerk” Single/Video, Mini EP and Continue Cross Country Tour

Over the course of his career, Greg Hoy has released over thirty albums under various monikers such as The Royal Panics, Greg Hoy & The Boys, and Twice As Bright. Hoy has worked with a number of artists in various capacities including recording with The Last Town Chorus, performing at the base of the World Trade Center with Glenn Branca, and engineering bands with Steve Albini and J. Robbins.

Greg Hoy & The Boys are multitasking while touring the country in a ‘73 Airstream, filming a documentary about their travels, and traveling to new markets up and down the east coast October through December of 2019.

This October, the northeast leg of their tour has them supporting their double LP, a self-titled release as well as a new tour mini-album “Enjoy The View” recorded by Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies) and remixed by Sylvia Massy (Rick Rubin, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash).

TOURDATES AS OF 09/17/19 – MORE TO BE ADDED:

Th 10/03 Piano’s, NYC

F 10/04 Amityville Music Hall, Long Island NY

S 10/05 Amity Teen Center, New Haven CT

Sun 10/06 Bourbon & Branch, Philly

F 10/11 Square Root, Boston MA

S 10/12 Tellus, Lancaster, MA

W 10/16 The Footlight, Queens, NY

Th 10/17 Angels, Baltimore, MD

F 10/18 Dantes, Frostburg MD

S 10/19 Songbyrd, DC

Sun 10/20 Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

The new mini LP will be released September 27th on all streaming platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SINGLE “BRILLIANT JERK” HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDADgfCrdGA

Catch the current trio on tour featuring bassist/vocalist Vicky Warwick (Charli XCX, Thompson Twins) & drummer David E. Richman (Witch Taint, Letters to Cleo). Episodes from the year on tour can be seen at www.limitedmileage.com

You can check them out now on Spotify and Bandcamp. Keep up with news and updates on their website.

Praise for Greg Hoy

Divide & Conquor – “Live, Hoy is like Jack White AND Jack Black rolled into one… I was addicted the first time I heard it.”

The Big Takeover – “Drop the needle anywhere on these 4 sides and you’re greeted with Hoy’s crunchy, meaty, dirt discharging guitars & swaggering Mick Jagger/David Johansen-like growl. Hoy’s boys kick out plenty of 70’s punk, rnb, blues inspired jams.” Red Red Wine on a Sunday – “This 2 LP set is deep – like peeling layers off an onion – each song is a revelation!”

About Greg Hoy

Greg Hoy is an artist currently based out of San Francisco, CA. Several of Hoy’s songs have been featured on network television on shows such as “One Tree Hill” and MTV’s “Made”. He was a host for the original Arlene’s Grocery Punk Rock Heavy Metal Karaoke in New York City. He has run a record label called 30 Peak since 2007 and does production and soundtrack work under the name earhopper. You can follow Greg Hoy & The Boys on Facebook and follow check out their website for news and updates.

