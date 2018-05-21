Green Joins Sun and Fun Media as Chief Revenue Officer

Sun & Fun Media appoints veteran radio affiliate sales executive Dennis Green as Chief Revenue Officer for the company. In the newly created post, Green will lead the development of new products and services for radio stations, and will manage an affiliate sales team. He’ll continue to be based in New York. Green joins Sun & Fun Media following a 22-year run at Westwood One, where he was Senior VP/Affiliate Sales and Broadcast Operations. He’s also served as VP/Broadcast Operations and Affiliate Sales for Cumulus Media Networks.

Sun & Fun Media CEO/co-Founder Rob Koblasz said, “Dennis Green is one of the most respected, experienced and trusted affiliate sales executives in the radio industry, and we are thrilled that he is joining Sun & Fun Media as Chief Revenue Officer. With Dennis’ considerable expertise in radio operations and network radio sales, we will be able to offer our affiliates more and better solutions exclusively for barter than ever before.”

Green added, “I am excited to tackle my next challenge in the media world with Sun & Fun Media. This company has enjoyed a track record of success for 22 years and I look forward to helping lead the charge to expand the company’s product offerings and grow its affiliate base. Thanks to Sun & Fun Media Co-Founders Rob Koblasz and Roger Fray for this opportunity. To all our current and soon-to-be affiliates: Prepare to be wowed.”

Previously, Green was Head of Multimedia Syndication at Bloomberg in New York, and was also Director of Affiliate Sales and Operations, Illinois & Wisconsin Radio Networks. He holds a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a B.A. degree in Telecommunications/Political Science from Indiana University at Bloomington.