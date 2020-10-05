Green Hill Music Group Keeps Summer Rolling with Hi-Tide Recordings Partnership

The official last day of summer may be September 22nd, but for Hi-Tide Recordings, the getaway never ends. That’s why Green Hill Music Group is thrilled to announce a distribution partnership with the record label known for its “Surf, Lounge & Exotic Sounds.”

Hi-Tide Recordings is an international record label based in Freehold, New Jersey, USA. The label is owned and operated by husband and wife Vincent Minervino & Magdalena O’Connell – renowned vinyl DJ duo as seen at Tiki Oasis, The Hukilau & Nashville Boogie, and producers of the Hi-Tide “Holiday” series of music & cocktail weekenders. Since 2016, the label has built a deep catalog spanning surf, lounge, exotica & swing-era Hawaiian through vinyl & digital releases by The Surfrajettes, The Hula Girls, Los Frenéticos, The Hi-Risers, The Volcanics, Black Flamingos, and more.

Hi-Tide Recordings “Surf, Lounge & Exotic Sounds” playlist – listen now HERE

“We are excited to be partners with Green Hill,” O’Connell says, “as both brands have a passion for creating atmosphere through music. Hi-Tide is about an ‘always on vacation’ mindset, providing a quick escape to a faraway shore to watch the surfers, or to a dimly-lit bar for an exotic cocktail.”

“While we draw inspiration from sounds of mid-century Americana, we feel that some of the best music of this style is being created today,” says Minervino. “Our goal is to introduce new and developing artists to longtime ‘Surf, Lounge & Exotic’ music fans, as well as expand the audience. This new partnership with Green Hill will help us do just that.”

Green Hill will distribute Hi-Tide Recordings’ catalog, including two brand-new records set for release in November: The Volcanics’ Christmas Wassailing and Slowey and The Boats’ Merry Christmas from Slowey and The Boats, Vol. 1 & 2.

Since Green Hill’s launch in 1994, it has grown into an international music powerhouse with a diverse catalog that spans across genres and includes music legends as well as rising stars. The label kicked off with a lineup of instrumental titles but quickly expanded to include everything from big band and smooth jazz to releases by artists ranging from Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and more. In 2007, Green Hill signed recording and development deals with artists such as Matt Belsante, Luke McMaster, and others, as well as producing and licensing music from top names such as Olivia Newton-John, Jim Brickman, Orla Fallon (Celtic Woman), David Arkenstone, and more.

The partnership with Hi-Tide Recordings not only gives Green Hill the opportunity to expand its presence into the world of surf music; it allows the two companies to work together to keep the sounds of summer playing all year long. “Hi-Tide is the perfect complement to Green Hill’s roster,” said Blake Davis, GM of Green Hill. “The strategic opportunity to expand Hi-Tide’s brand and market reach with the added support of Primary Wave’s brand synergy, sync, and marketing teams is incredibly exciting…not to mention the A&R potential when looking across the roster of all companies.”