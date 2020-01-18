Green Bay Songstress Rändi Fay Releases New Music Video “Intuition”

Green Bay’s most enchanting songstress, Rändi Fay, has released her stunning new music video, “Intuition.”

As the title track from her upcoming concept album, which is set for release next month, “Intuition” is a powerful, soaring, synth-driven track that follows Fay’s signature “symphonic electronica” style. The story is deeply rooted in the relatable eternal conflict of head vs. heart, exploring self-sabotage and the complex internal battle that arises when logic begins to override our emotions.

Fay explains: “The single ‘Intuition’ is based on the inner conflict of head vs. heart: ‘I don’t want to love you, I don’t want to lose control, I don’t want to need you but I don’t want to let you go.’ Overthinking and over-committing to what is logical and easy (love is NOT, relationships are NOT) sabotages the intense experiences involved in risking deep connection with another being-joy, loss, all of that. All the feels can be exhausting-it’s treacherous landscape! Why take that risk? But loneliness is the other choice. Separation. Isolation. And that is even more exhausting. And depressing. Letting go and finding love, connection, intimacy is the reward. It’s worth it! Be vulnerable. Don’t be afraid!”

“Intuition” reminds listeners that it’s well worth the risk to let go and give in to our desire in order to experience true love and intimacy with someone else. The music video is a sensational visual accompaniment that features a team of elegant dancers and an intriguing male lead that mirror the fantasy-like ambience of the track. Watch the video here.

“Intuition” follows the album’s lead single “Lone Wolf.” Look out for Intuition, the concept album, on February 20, 2020.

As a former veterinarian, Fay’s desire to heal seeps into her music, which she uses as a tool to inspire others. She has worked with songwriters around the world to help make her mission a reality and through her hashtag #connectingworlds, she hopes to spread her message of hope, kindness, and relatability with her listeners.

Fay’s most recent accolades include “Best Music Video” at the Wildwood Film Festival (March 2019) for “Supernatural” and that same month being named alongside co-writer and producer Aaron Zinsmeister a “Top Five Winner” with “Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting” by the Great American Song Contest for “Supernatural.” She has also been nominated Jazz Artist of the Year five times in a row (2015-2019) by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.

