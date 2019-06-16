Granger Smith’s Team Raises More Than $80k to Honor Late Son River

Granger Smith‘s team has created t-shirts for fans to purchase to honor his 3-year-old son River, who died in the hospital following a drowning accident.

The fundraiser gives back to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Texas, where River received treatment on June 6 following the accident. The shirt was made in conjunction with Smith’s Yee Yee apparel line. The red shirt (River’s favorite color) also features one of his favorite things, an excavator.

The description on the website reads: “100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to Dell Children’s Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith. River was Amber and Granger Smith’s youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019. He was cared for by the wonderful staff at Dell Children’s before he passed away. Dell Children’s is the only dedicated freestanding pediatric facility in Central Texas and serves 46 counties and then some. We feel like it’s only right to give something back to the people who were so good to the Granger Smith family. This shirt has a Yee Yee Excavator on it (Riv’s favorite thing to do was watch excavators scoop up dirt) and is red—Riv’s favorite color.”

Originally during the announcement of River’s death, the family asked fans and friends to “please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

The Smith family are also parents to their son Lincoln, 5, and daughter London, 7. On the apparel website, fans can see updates from the team and updates on the donation progression.