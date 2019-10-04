GRAMMY Winning Morgan Heritage Victoriously Concludes Summer leg of the 2019 LOYALTY WORLD TOUR

Multi continents, countless countries and numerous cities, Morgan Heritage traveled to all corners of the world to reward their LOYAL fans on major festival and up-close-and-personal performances!

An ode to the album’s creation as was it created across several continents with the three brothers all in different locations, it was only befitting to travel the same road in support of the album LOYALTY. From Africa to Europe, North to South America and beyond, the reggae royal siblings delivered a personal thank you to their legions of fans, as they performed music from their recently released album. “We chose the title of our album LOYALTY because of how loyal we’ve been to the brand Morgan Heritage as a family, a band and group for so many years, and in turn on how loyal our fans have been to us as a band and as family” – Mojo Morgan

Speaking on the tour, Peetah Morgan reflected “The tour was amazing! Thank you to all the fans that continue to love and support our music, our career! Thank you for being Loyal. The music is loved and supported loyally by reggae fans, sound systems, radio DJ’s and media houses around the world. That gives us lots of hope and fills us with joy.”

As Morgan Heritage concluded the summer leg of the 2019 LOYALTY WORLD TOUR in New York City, there was no rest for the weary as Gramps, Peetah and Mojo took time to visit the various media houses that have also been a part of their journey. From Irish and Chin’s Sound Chat Radio hosting a successful album appreciation party filled to capacity, to Irie Jam, an acoustic performance at SIRIUS, to a live stream with Paste Magazine, a visit at Tidal and a one-on-one with Ebro for Apple Beats1, Morgan Heritage does not rest on their laurels. “For us it is simple, fans take their hard earned money to come out for a memorable night, media houses take the time to welcome us among many artists, so it is only fair that we not only give the best show, but also take the time to sit and talk to audiences. We are thankful to all of them, and thankful to our band and crew for representing brand Morgan Heritage. Mad love and respect to all” – Gramps Morgan