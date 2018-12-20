GRAMMY winning Morgan Heritage #AJT2018 Tour Dates; Africa & Jamaica Unite Through Music

On the heels of their successful hit single “Africa X Jamaica” featuring Ghana’s 2015 BET Winner, Stonebwoy and Tanzania’s multi- award, MTV Europe Awards winning Diamond Platnumz, the GRAMMY-winning siblings have announced a tour that will see them perform in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe with more dates to be added (see flyer below). While in Ghana, Morgan Heritage will make a special appearance at Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert in Accra, and in Nairobi, Kenya at Diamond Platnumz Wasafi Festival.

“This Africa x Jamaica tour is the beginning of something great for us as a group and a family of African decent. For years our fans in Africa has been asking us to perform more because they only get to see us on video. So as we prepare to release our new album we will give them what they want as the great Burning Spear would say.” explained Mojo Morgan.

Touring the motherland of Africa has always been more like a coming home for the Royal Reggae siblings, who have since the beginning of their career made it their mission to entertain, educate and donate to the land and it’s people. “As Ambassadors of Reggae and Jamaica, it is our duty to create a cultural exchange between our island the continent of our origin. Our hope is that this will inspire our leaders to build upon this bridge we are creating through song and dance.” – Morgan Heritage

Watch #AfricaJamaica video NOW or/and stream single at https://fanlink.to/africajamaica !