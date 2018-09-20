Grammy Winner, Jim VanCleve, Produces New Bluegrass Release from Cindy G: Moonshiner’s Daughter

The latest album from Pennsylvania’s Cindy Giejda, known simply as “Cindy G,” is set for release Friday, 9/21/18.

Moonshiner’s Daughter, produced by Jim VanCleve, (of Mountain Heart) features the title cut with its accompanying music video and 11 more highly original tunes, 9 of which were written or co-written by Cindy G.

Teaming up once again with producer, Jim Van Cleve, the new project features fine appearances by special guests including Rob Ickes, Todd Phillips, Cia Cherryholmes, Cory Walker, Ashby Frank, Seth Taylor, Dustin Benson and Van Cleve.

As a teenager, Cindy started out playing folk and bluegrass music in the northern-most reaches of Appalachia …. the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania. She began to play guitar at the urging of her father, a fiddler who took his daughter to jam sessions and introduced her to local musicians. Songwriting came naturally and crafting her own songs quickly became part of Cindy’s journey. In her 20’s, Cindy moved to New York City and enjoyed success as a touring artist in blues and rock, but eventually her musical roots began to show. Adding mandolin to her repertoire, Cindy released her first bluegrass album in 2012. The Road (Blue Road Records) for which Bluegrass Unlimited called Cindy a “new and different song writing voice,” showcased the strength of her story-telling in song. The magazine also called Cindy “a forceful and confident singer.” The Road includes “444 Chicken Bone Road” which has an accompanying music video that reached #1 on the Y’allwire Bluegrass National Video Chart.

The success of her independent debut release caught the ear of Grammy winner Jim VanCleve, who then produced Cindy’s Jail Break CD (Blue Road Records), with an all-star cast of musicians including Sam Bush, Bryan Sutton, Seth Taylor, Rob Ickes, Todd Phillips, Scott Vestal, Aaron Ramsey, and Rhonda Vincent. The album debuted in the Top 20 of the Bluegrass Today chart in late 2015. Cindy took third place in the bluegrass category of the annual Chris Austin Songwriting Competition in April of 2016 with the title track from Jail Break.

Cindy has appeared on Heartland TV’s “Bluegrass Ridge” and several other video outlets, including “Cheyenne Country TV” on the Family Channel, ZUUS TV, GAC, and CMT Online with her chart-topping music videos. Cindy has been touring with many of the stellar musicians who played on both the Jail Break and Moonshiner’s Daughter albums.

Moonshiner’s Daughter is available on Airplay Direct for radio, and available to music fans on digital sites as well as the artist’s website.

TRACKS

Moonshiner’s Daughter

Truckload of Troubles

Heiress

More Good Looking On You

The Drive

Love Train

Long Line of Love

The Forgotten

Pennsylvania Dirt

Wait On Your Love

This Old Man

Two Feet On The Floor