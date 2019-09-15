Grammy Nominee Multi-Instrumentalist, MASA TAKUMI, Hosts First Live Music Event in U.S.

MASA, a Japanese multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter, producer, and performer who has also been nominated for a Grammy, hosted his very first live music event in the U.S., at the historical The Village Studios in Los Angeles, California on Saturday September 7th, 2019.

Known for experimental contemporary instrumental music that pays testament to MASA’s ingenuity, MASA was able to tease songs from his forthcoming album, Heritage, to be released in 2020.

“It’s every musician’s dream to bring their live art to the United States, which is why this was such a special event for me,” said MASA. “For close to two-decades, I have been sharing my compositions, songs, and performances with listeners around the world, hoping to open up people’s ears to the power of multi-instrumental arrangements. To be able to share my music with those in attendance at the stunning, historical The Village Studios is something I will never forget.”

MASA plays what can be classified as historical Japanese music that combines Jazz and Funk, using traditional Japanese instruments for a completely unique sound and performance display. He composes, writes, and records all of his own songs, using a piano and guitar at the same time, with a looper pedal.

After years of refining this particular sound, MASA released “Stars Falling” in 2016, and a 2017 album “Deep Down” that won an award at the Akademia Music Awards in the instrumental category, as well as a bronze medal for contemporary instrumental music at the Global Music Awards in 2018. MASA then went on to write for the biggest J-Pop artists, including Da Pump – one of Japan’s worldwide musical sensations.

In addition to MASA, there were other notable musicians from the U.S. playing alongside his debut performance, making the September 7th show one to remember. Performers included Carly Robyn Green (Vocalist), Eliza Lee (Vocalist), Windwalker Dorn (Native American Flute), Dale Edward Chung (Percussions), Simone Vitucci (Cello), and musicians that flew from Japan to be part of the event: Ai Okumura (1st Violin), Reina Yamana (2nd Violin), and Nao Yamada (Viola).

MASA is also a Grammy voting member, making him one of very few Japanese performers to be both nominated for a Grammy, as well as vote on Grammy decisions. To date, MASA has worked with several major U.S. artists, including Trey Songz. MASA, together with Brian “Deep” Watters and Joey Lopez, wrote a song for Trey Songz called “Reflection.” This song was included in the album “11” which hit No. 1 in the iTunes R&B chart. MASA also wrote the song “Let’s Make A Video” for the artist and YouTube star, That Poppy, under the Mad Decent label.

“I hope to continue making music that pushes the boundaries of what the multi-instrumental genre can do, sharing my creations with listeners around the world,” said MASA. “I want to thank the Village Studios for having me, as well as the incredibly receptive American fans that were in tow.”

For more information, visit: https://www.masa.world/.