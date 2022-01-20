GRAMMY Nominated S-X Teams Up With Multi-Platinum Rap Sensation Trippie Redd For Silky New Single, “All Night”
The breezy new single from S-X will appear on his forthcoming debut album later this year and follows the 2021 release of his mixtape ‘A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss.’ His sounds have long been shaping the industry, it’s just that now for the first time his voice will truly be heard. The “Wolverhampton wonderkid” has a producer’s ear, a pop-star’s voice, and is one of the nicest guys in the business to boot.
S-X says – “I wrote All Night with the legendary Rico Love back in early 2019 and the timing of the release was everything to me. The track is about wanting to be with someone and it’s an upbeat song to commemorate that feeling. I knew Trippie Redd would sound great on the track, so we hit him up, he sent us his verse, and All Night was born.”
“Expect more collaborations on the album and different sounding songs from me. I’ve expanded my artistry over the last two years during the pandemic, listening to different things and being inspired. I feel like I’ve graduated again into a new sonic,” he adds.
S-X’s signature lyrics and production prowess entice the industry’s biggest names to queue up to collaborate with him including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, J. Cole and Skepta; a testament to a forward-thinking artist who continues to push his art into new dimensions and proving he’s an unstoppable artist in his own right. And now his new single “All Night” with Trippie Redd is the latest chapter in his burgeoning career as a solo music artist.
Meanwhile, S-X is the first A&R and production consultant for Wolves Records, the first record label to be launched by a UK football club. Wolves have teamed up with Warner Music UK’s Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), the multi-award-winning label services division to launch an ambitious and unique proposition that will unite two of the world’s biggest passions – music and football. S-X will help to identify the next wave of grassroots musical talent.
S-X will embark on a 9-date U.K. tour later this month, with shows scheduled across Bristol, Brighton, London, Cambridge, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester before concluding at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on February 3rd. Fans can expect S-X to perform all the hits including “Dangerous,” “In Real Life” and “Feels So Good,” all of which have racked up millions of views online.
On his U.K. tour, S-X says: “I know I’m speaking for all of us when I say I can’t wait to be back inside venues with others having the time of our lives. Forgetting that there’s a whole world outside those doors. Words can’t describe how important live shows are to me personally, being able to vibe with my fans and perform the music I’m so passionate about. That’s what live music is all about. Fun loving good energy from everyone all at the same time. I cannot wait.”
U.K. & Ireland Live Dates
January 20, 2022 – Bristol, U.K. – Thekla
January 21, 2022 – Brighton, U.K. – Patterns
January 22, 2022 – London, U.K. – The Garage
January 25, 2022 – Cambridge, U.K. – Portland Arms
January 27, 2022 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rescue Rooms
January 28, 2022 – Leeds, U.K. – Key Club
January 29, 2022 – Manchester, U.K. – Academy 3
February 2, 2022 – Leicester, U.K. – The Cookie – SOLD OUT
February 3, 2022 – Glasgow, U.K. – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
Tickets for S-X’s U.K. & Ireland tour are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk
S-X has already more than proved himself as an artist. His sounds have long been shaping the industry, it’s just that now for the first time his voice will truly be heard.
The Wolverhampton Wonderkid has spent years making a name for himself with his production prowess, working with the likes of Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper and J. Cole. There’s his Grammy-nomination and gold and silver-selling records; international touring with Lily Allen, too. Years in the making, though, his debut album marks the 28-year-old’s arrival: a graduation into a class of his own. It was worth the wait.
It’s a step-up S-X has been preparing for since childhood. He was the class beatbox at school, the soundtrack to MC-battles; he started DJing – and making his own tracks – at his estate’s youth club in his early teens. S-X quickly tapped into raw talent, drive, and determination: he’d travel down to London and stand outside the Radio 1 studio with copies of his mixes, desperate to ensure the result of endless hours spent perfecting his craft received the audience it deserved. And it worked.
Even back then, S-X’s output was prodigious – he’d written Woo Riddim (grime’s biggest instrumental) and collaborated with Chipmunk, Wretch, Tinie Tempah and Skepta before he was old enough to buy a celebratory pint.
Despite being signed to Warner Chappell, and producing for iconic artists from London to Los Angeles, in 2015 – with all eyes and ears on him – S-X stepped away from music completely despite his ascendancy. “All I’d ever wanted to do as a producer was work with Lil Wayne,” reflects S-X today. “My life goal? I’d achieved it. I needed time to work out what next.”
Taking a warehouse job at his beloved Wolverhampton FC, he started a family and dedicated time to his head and heart. Unknowingly, he began to lay the groundwork for his musical progression as well. “For the first time in years,” S-X says, “slowly music once again became a project of passion. I was writing both beats and lyrics on my own terms.”
With no pressure or expectation, he uploaded self-produced tracks which built a buzz of their own volition. As his numbers started clocking up higher and higher, so did the quality of his catalogue of work. It’s no great surprise that soon S-X returned to making music and working with big-hitters: he has a producer’s ear, a pop-star’s voice, and is one of the nicest guys in the business to boot.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I’ve signed a new record deal and am making my best music,” S-X says. “The time is really now for me to prove to the world what I can do. For the last few years, people have said I’m underrated and need more exposure. The music and energy I’m channelling now is going to put things right.”
Taking inspiration from Phil Collins to Pharrell Williams, S-X is now a man on a mission: “I’ve got nothing to prove anymore,” he says, “I don’t need to blow my musical load in minutes. I’m finally making the music I’ve always wanted to make. I’ve evolved into an artist. The time is now, I don’t want to waste any more of it.”
Praise for S-X
“The Wolverhampton wonderkid loved by Lil Wayne and Rick Ross”
The Guardian
“A fully-fledged recording artist, one with unique melodies and vocals that haven’t been heard in the pop-R&B sphere before him”
Complex
“The star of his own music career and, much like his rapper counterparts, he’s gearing up to take over the world by storm”
1883
“A bold package that underlines his creative versatility”
Clash