GRAMMY Nominated S-X Teams Up With Multi-Platinum Rap Sensation Trippie Redd For Silky New Single, “All Night”

2022 marks the return of new music from critically acclaimed producer turned pop star S-X, teaming up with multi-platinum selling rap sensation Trippie Redd for their silky new single, “ All Night .” Charged by an electric production, the heart-on-sleeve track is bridged with S-X’s world-class vocals, Trippie Redd’s effortless flow and Digital Farm Animals’ production, the fruits of which make for hook-laden remedy to beat the January blues. “All Night” is out now and available on all streaming platforms via BMG / RBC Records [ HERE ].

The breezy new single from S-X will appear on his forthcoming debut album later this year and follows the 2021 release of his mixtape ‘A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss.’ His sounds have long been shaping the industry, it’s just that now for the first time his voice will truly be heard. The “Wolverhampton wonderkid” has a producer’s ear, a pop-star’s voice, and is one of the nicest guys in the business to boot.

S-X says – “I wrote All Night with the legendary Rico Love back in early 2019 and the timing of the release was everything to me. The track is about wanting to be with someone and it’s an upbeat song to commemorate that feeling. I knew Trippie Redd would sound great on the track, so we hit him up, he sent us his verse, and All Night was born.”

“Expect more collaborations on the album and different sounding songs from me. I’ve expanded my artistry over the last two years during the pandemic, listening to different things and being inspired. I feel like I’ve graduated again into a new sonic,” he adds. S-X’s signature lyrics and production prowess entice the industry’s biggest names to queue up to collaborate with him including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, J. Cole and Skepta; a testament to a forward-thinking artist who continues to push his art into new dimensions and proving he’s an unstoppable artist in his own right. And now his new single “All Night” with Trippie Redd is the latest chapter in his burgeoning career as a solo music artist. Meanwhile, S-X is the first A&R and production consultant for Wolves Records, the first record label to be launched by a UK football club. Wolves have teamed up with Warner Music UK’s Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), the multi-award-winning label services division to launch an ambitious and unique proposition that will unite two of the world’s biggest passions – music and football. S-X will help to identify the next wave of grassroots musical talent. S-X will embark on a 9-date U.K. tour later this month, with shows scheduled across Bristol, Brighton, London, Cambridge, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester before concluding at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on February 3rd. Fans can expect S-X to perform all the hits including “Dangerous,” “In Real Life” and “Feels So Good,” all of which have racked up millions of views online. On his U.K. tour, S-X says: “I know I’m speaking for all of us when I say I can’t wait to be back inside venues with others having the time of our lives. Forgetting that there’s a whole world outside those doors. Words can’t describe how important live shows are to me personally, being able to vibe with my fans and perform the music I’m so passionate about. That’s what live music is all about. Fun loving good energy from everyone all at the same time. I cannot wait.” U.K. & Ireland Live Dates January 20, 2022 – Bristol, U.K. – Thekla

January 21, 2022 – Brighton, U.K. – Patterns

January 22, 2022 – London, U.K. – The Garage

January 25, 2022 – Cambridge, U.K. – Portland Arms

January 27, 2022 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rescue Rooms

January 28, 2022 – Leeds, U.K. – Key Club

January 29, 2022 – Manchester, U.K. – Academy 3

February 2, 2022 – Leicester, U.K. – The Cookie – SOLD OUT

February 3, 2022 – Glasgow, U.K. – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut Tickets for S-X’s U.K. & Ireland tour are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk