Grammy Nominated Raging Fyah Premieres New Powerful “BETTER TOMORROW” Video – “Love Will Make Us Strong, Together We Are Stronger.”

To the eager delight and anticipation of fans worldwide, Grammy-nominated reggae band Raging Fyah (Anthony “Tonidrumz” Watson, Demar “Demz” Gayle Delroy “Pele” Hamilton, Odean ‘Journey’ Ricketts and Nicolas “Grossy” Groskopf ) are premiering a powerful video for “Better Tomorrow”, the debut single from their forthcoming album.

Baha’U’Llah ( advocate leader for universal peace and unity among all races, nations, and religions), once said “So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.“, and it is in keeping with that philosophy that Raging Fyah delivers a lyrically powerful song that gives the message of building a bridge instead of creating a wall. “Better Tomorrow” serves as a literal and figurative metaphor for one love and unity. In a politically divided time, Raging Fyah shows us that coming together is the answer and division will only tear us apart.

“Better Tomorrow” is such an important song in this political climate,” related band member Demar to Relix.com. “We know there is a lot to be done and we just want to do our small part by spreading the message of unity to the world,” he concluded.

Directed by Dubee of Upsetta Films, the poignant visuals aim to pair the powerful lyrics while simultaneously provoke and evoke reality. “The concept for this video we wanted to show visuals images of what is going on in the world to help bring across the message of the song,” said band member Pele.

“Better Tomorrow” video to premiere Monday, March 25th 2019 at Relix.com, while single is now available pre-order: https://RFyah.lnk.to/BetterTomorrow

“Why not build us a bridge, and help the weak ones to come ovah, why is your heart still on the fridge, every day it seems to get colder, why can’t we all just live, sometimes we should all forgive..” – Raging Fyah