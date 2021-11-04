Grammy-nominated Powerhouse Vocalist Tabitha Fair Soars in New Dance Track “Fly” with DJ Macau

Charting producer, songwriter and global DJ Macau has teamed up with Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Tabitha Fair to release his latest dance single, “Fly” (Potent Mixes). Intended to inspire everyone to be the best version of themselves, the uplifting end-of-summer anthem features Fair’s soaring vocals that have also been featured on stages alongside Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Sting, Snoop Dogg, John Legend among numerous other huge acts. In addition to the single, “Fly” has also been released as a two-part Fly Remixes collection, which include 16 remixes by internationally acclaimed DJs Bruno Knauer, Edson Pride, Julian Marsh, Pumpkin Spice and Bugie, LRDZ, as well as Grammy-winning Hex Hector, Latin Grammy-nominated Robert Eibach and Macau himself. The “Fly” single and Fly Remixes Part One and Part Two are available now on all streaming platforms.

Macau and Tabitha Fair first met in 2019 through San Francisco producer LP Vargas. After the world was hit by the pandemic, the duo was inspired to co-write a song together that would have universal appeal and resonance, particularly during a challenging time.

To date, their high-energy dance single “Fly” has hit several dance charts, including hitting #33 on the Starfleet Top 60 Dance Chart.

Vargas called on a number of DJ/producers around the globe that he has worked with to create their unique remixes of “Fly.” About the eight producers who have remixed the new song, Vargas says, “It’s always an honor to work with this incredible group of producers. It’s exciting to see the final product from each one adding their personal flavor on a new song.”

Macau says about co-writing the song, “FLY is a watershed in my life and it’s my first bridge between dance music and pop music. Working with Tabitha Fair is like flying to a dream trip. It represents my electronic music production idea fused with her indestructible pop vocal.”

Tabitha Fair says about the creative process, “Working with Macau was such an incredible experience, our time in the studio was effortless and magical!! He’s such a talented force and beautiful soul.”

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Prior to meeting, both artists have had illustrious careers in their own rights. Tabitha has sung backup for or alongside a veritable “who’s who” list of marquee artists, including Sting, U2, Lady Gaga, Mary J Blige, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, and several others. Tabitha has also recorded and toured with Amy Grant as well as recorded with Wynonna Judd, Faith Hill, Lee Ann Womack, Trisha Yearwood and more. The Nashville artist also worked with the legendary Carole King, co-writing and recording the song, “If We Get Through This,” which was featured in the movie Sum Of All Fears, starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. Tabitha was also a cast member of the 2013 documentary, 20 Feet from Stardom, that also featured Mick Jagger, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder, among several major artists.

Originally from Brazil, Macau first entered the music scene in 2000 as part of the dynamic production team, ALTAR. He reached #1 on Billboard’s charts for Dance Club Play in 2007 with American singer Jeanie Tracy. Additionally, he has achieved six other Top 20 Billboard Dance hits. His music has been licensed by major movie studios and international brands, including Universal Studios and Abercrombie & Fitch. In addition, Macau has released songs internationally on major record labels, including Tommy Boy, Star69, Ferosh Records, A45, DMX, MasterBeat and many others.

For more info: TabithaFairMusic.com or DJ Macau’s Instagram