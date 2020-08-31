Grammy-Nominated Composer/Instrumentalist David Arkenstone Turns Over a New Leaf
David Arkenstone unveiled a new project that marks a brand-new direction for the multi-Grammy-nominated composer and musician. In The Turning Of The Year, Arkenstone takes fans on a journey into his love of neo-classical music. It’s an exploration into a deeply personal musical style for an artist who has earned worldwide acclaim as one of the most diverse contemporary musicians of our time.
His entire life, Arkenstone has been inspired by the beauty and the transformation that occurs during the fall of each year. In a celebration of the season – and in line with this transformative new period in Arkenstone’s musical career – The Turning Of The Year will be released on Green Hill Productions just in time for the fall of 2020.
“It’s been exciting working with The California String Quartet (Project:CSQ), as they brought my music to life,” says Arkenstone.
Arkenstone worked with the quartet on the stirring video for “Flutterings From The Autumn Trees.” In addition, working within the COVID-19 environment, they were able to create videos for “Skyward,” “Stormclouds,” and “Beyond The Intimate,” all shot in a dormant theater in L.A. and soon to be released.
“‘Flutterings From The Autumn Trees’ is probably one of the songs on this album that is closest to traditional impressionism,” Arkenstone said. “When the ‘autumn’ concept began to take shape for ‘The Turning Of The Year,’ I really wanted to paint a musical portrait of what the feeling of autumn is for me. This is one of the songs where I believe I got close.”
“Everybody’s life has changed. People may be looking for some solace during this time, and I think this music can help bring it to them,” he said. “Music is certainly a healing force, and over the years I’ve received a lot of communication from people who feel my music has had a positive effect for them. I think this new music is so evocative, wistfully sad and beautiful at the same time – there’s a lot of healing within it.”
With four GRAMMY nominations, twenty Billboard hits, and millions of fans worldwide, David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the foremost instrumental musicians of our time. David Arkenstone has recorded over sixty albums, has toured extensively including performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, scored dozens of films and documentaries, is one of the elite World of Warcraft game score composers, and is known for his popular sports themes which include The Kentucky Derby, the Paralympics, and music for the Olympics which is used to this day.