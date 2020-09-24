Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, Kameron Corvet, Drops New Song on Toni Braxton’s Album
music full-time, he wrote "Don't Make Me Wait," on the couch in his ATL apartment.
Although the pandemic has slowed down Corvet’s international touring schedule, it’s carved out more time for him to complete other projects. In Fall 2020, Corvet will release his latest project, Kathy’s Basement, an EP inspired by and dedicated to his mother. He has released two singles far, “N-U” and “Give It A Try!” He’s also landed a role portraying Aretha Franklin’s guitarist in Nat Geo’s Emmy Award-winning anthology series, Genius: Aretha. The biopic honors the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s musical genius, legacy lasting influence, and highlights her social and civic activism. Kameron also hosts two Instagram Live shows: “Acoustically Yours,” a series of live acoustic performances featuring jam sessions with surprise guests, and “Kandid,” a video series of intimate conversations with celebrity friends. He dons his Red Beret to teach “Five Seconds Of French” the Corvet way on Twitter and Instagram.
“With stay-at-home orders, quarantine, and social distancing becoming our new normal, the need to connect has become even more important to me,” shares Corvet. “Like most, I’m adapting to a strange, new reality, and the moments have brought so many other songs and ideas to bring to life.” Follow Kameron Corvet at Instagram: @Kameroncorvet, Twitter: @Kameroncorvet. For even more info, visit Kameroncorvet.com.