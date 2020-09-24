Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, Kameron Corvet, Drops New Song on Toni Braxton’s Album

teaching middle school French by day while pursuing his musical aspirations at night. finally deciding to leave teaching and pursue

music full-time, he wrote "Don't Make Me

Wait," on the couch in his ATL apartment.

Corvet’s talent as a singer, songwriter, and guitar player has allowed him to exist between genres as an artist. “When people see a Black man with a guitar, the first thing they think is I’m either a country music artist or a folk singer, and when I fluently start speaking or singing in French, they are totally confused,” he laughs.

Although the pandemic has slowed down Corvet’s international touring schedule, it’s carved out more time for him to complete other projects. In Fall 2020, Corvet will release his latest project, Kathy’s Basement, an EP inspired by and dedicated to his mother. He has released two singles far, “N-U” and “Give It A Try!” He’s also landed a role portraying Aretha Franklin’s guitarist in Nat Geo’s Emmy Award-winning anthology series, Genius: Aretha. The biopic honors the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s musical genius, legacy lasting influence, and highlights her social and civic activism. Kameron also hosts two Instagram Live shows: “Acoustically Yours,” a series of live acoustic performances featuring jam sessions with surprise guests, and “Kandid,” a video series of intimate conversations with celebrity friends. He dons his Red Beret to teach “Five Seconds Of French” the Corvet way on Twitter and Instagram.