Grammy Award-Winning Brooke Ligertwood Release Second Single “Desert Song” From Forthcoming Solo Album

Platinum recording artist & GRAMMY®-award winning songwriter, producer and worship leader Brooke Ligertwood announces the release of her second single “Desert Song” from her highly anticipated sophomore solo album “EIGHT.” Available today along with an accompanying music video, the song is one of 11 featured tracks from the studio project that will drop globally on Oct. 20. Listen to “Desert Song” here , watch the video here , and preorder “EIGHT” here .

The worship anthem provides hope and perspective for anyone who has gone through a challenging circumstance in their life or faced a spiritual desert, as evident in the song’s soaring melody and powerful lyrics that declare the faithfulness of God, “All of my life in every season/You are still God/I have a reason to sing/I have a reason to worship.”

“Suffering is seasonal but praise can be perpetual,” says Ligertwood. “We don’t get to opt out of the former but can always opt into the latter. ‘Desert Song’ exists to be an on-ramp for that purpose.”

“Desert Song” releases on the heels of Ligertwood’s premiere single “Fear of God” from the forthcoming album which is a follow up to her debut solo offering “SEVEN (Live)” that has garnered over 146 million global streams since its 2022 release.

Along with the aforementioned releases, Ligertwood has penned a growing anthology of beloved church anthems like “What A Beautiful Name,” “King of Kings,” and “Hosanna,” and devotional favorites like “Awake My Soul,” “New Wine,” “None But Jesus,” and many more. With 7 billion career streams and 20 million career album sales, her songs have been streamed globally more than 1.5 billion times, translated into over 15 languages, and have topped the CCLI chart with two no. 1’s, and several Top 25’s.

Brooke Ligertwood is an esteemed platinum recording artist and Grammy-award winning songwriter, producer, and worship leader. With a passion for art and theology, Brooke has served the church globally through her long established tenure of writing congregational anthems, whilst also maintaining a mainstream career of over two decades under her maiden name, Brooke Fraser.

A prolific songwriter, Brooke has penned a growing anthology of beloved church anthems like “What A Beautiful Name,” “King of Kings,” “A Thousand Hallelujahs” and “Hosanna,” and devotional favorites like “New Wine,” “None But Jesus” and many more. Her songs have been streamed globally more than 1.5 billion times, translated into over 15 languages, and have topped charts with two Number 1’s, and several Top 25’s.

Brooke and husband, Scott, have two young daughters.

